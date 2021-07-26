New trial ordered for man accused of murder, faked ATV crash

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ordered a new trial for a man accused of killing his wife and then faking an all-terrain vehicle accident to cover up the slaying.

YORK, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ordered a new trial for a man accused of killing his wife and then faking an all-terrain vehicle accident to cover up the slaying almost a decade ago.

The York Daily Record reports that the state’s highest court ruled 5-2 Friday that 48-year-old Joseph Fitzpatrick III might not have been convicted of first-degree murder without evidence that shouldn't have been admissible.

Defense attorney Chris Ferro said, “We are one step closer to righting a terrible wrong."

The York County district attorney’s office said prosecutors were analyzing the high court’s opinion and looked forward to retrying the defendant.

Fitzpatrick III was convicted of murdering his wife in 2015 by drowning her in a creek on their property in Chanceford Township in 2012.

According to prosecutors, he made it appear to be an ATV accident, as he was having an affair at the time.