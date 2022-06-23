Pa. State Troopers Association condemns judge for dropping murder charges against woman who struck and killed two troopers

The crash, which occurred on I-95 outside Philadelphia in March killed troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca, along with a pedestrian.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Troopers Associations (PSTA) are speaking out about the decision to dismiss third-degree murder charges against a woman who struck and killed two troopers in March.

The crash happened on Interstate 95, where three people were killed. Troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca were struck and killed in the crash, as well as a pedestrian.

Judge Karen Simmons from the Philadelphia Municipal Court issues an order to dismiss the third-degree murder charges against the female driver.

PSTA President David Kennedy resounded to the court's decision Thursday.

"Our investigators did an amazing job," he said in a statement. "There was absolutely no testimony during yesterday's hearing that should've led to the dismissal of the most serious charge.

"Dismissing these charges sends another message to criminals that you can literally get away with murder. Once these charges are refiled by the district attorney’s office, it’s our hope a top prosecutor will be assigned to this case.