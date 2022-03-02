State Police trooper in Western Pa. charged with possession and dissemination of child pornography

Cpl. Sean McKenzie is charged with 34 felony counts related to the creation and dissemination of child pornography. He serves in Westmoreland County, police say.

NEW STANTON, Pa. — A State Police trooper in western Pennsylvania was arrested on charges of creating and disseminating child pornography, State Police said Tuesday.

Corporal Sean McKenzie, who serves in Troop T in New Stanton, Westmoreland County, has been with State Police since his enlistment in 2008.

He was arrested Monday, Feb. 28, and charged with 34 felonies related to child pornography, according to State Police.

Police say McKenzie is charged with:

Sexual Abuse of Children / Photographing, Videotaping, Depicting on Computer or Filming Sexual Acts, one count

Sexual Abuse of Children / Child Pornography, 21 counts

Sexual Abuse of Children / Dissemination of Photographs, Videotapes, Computer Depictions and Films, 10 counts

Criminal Use of Communication Facility, two counts

McKenzie was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Rebecca Tyburski, and bail was set at $500,000.