Pennsylvania State Trooper arrested for road rage incident, gun reportedly fired

Witnesses allege hearing a gunshot and seeing David Levy approach another car with his gun drawn while shouting commands.

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper in Chester County was arrested and is facing charges following an alleged road rage incident.

According to The Chester County District Attorney's Office, David Levy, 36, from Kennett Square, has been charged with official oppression, recklessly endangering another person, possessing an instrument of crime and simple assault.

On. Dec. 28, 2022, while off-duty, Levy allegedly forced another car off the road and stopped vehicles near the entrance of Longwood Gardens after driving recklessly on Route 1 in Kennett Township.

Witnesses allege hearing a gunshot and seeing Levy approach another car with his gun drawn while shouting commands, claiming to act in an official capacity.

Trooper Levy has served as a PSP Trooper since February of 2021 and was stationed at Troop K-Media Barracks. He is currently suspended without pay.

According to the criminal complaint, a family driving southbound on Route 1 encountered Levy, who allegedly forced them off the road, forced them to stop and angrily approached their car with a gun.

According to the family, the interaction began with Levy braking abruptly in front of the car as they attempted to pass a slow-moving vehicle.

When the victims allegedly passed Levy, he aggressively responded by trying to pass them on the right shoulder, where he reportedly almost hit a tow truck.

Levy then intentionally drove into the victim's lane, forcing them off the roadway and into the grass, according to the criminal complaint.

The victims then allegedly drove their car onto the Route 1 exit ramp into Longwood Gardens and Levy followed them. He reportedly drove his car on the grass, passing the line of traffic and then partially blocking the lane of other cars.

According to the criminal complaint, Levy then turned on his four-way flashers and a gunshot was heard.

He was reportedly seen leaving his car with a gun in his hand, screaming at the victims, accusing them of cutting him off in traffic and identifying himself as a state trooper.

Levy allegedly ordered the victims to stop and turn off their car. When one of the passengers screamed that they were calling the police and Levy was being recorded on their dash camera, he immediately re-entered his vehicle and left the scene.

According to police, most of this incident was recorded on the victims' dash camera.

On Dec. 30, police searched Levy's car and found a bullet hole in the dash. Additionally, a 9mm luger shell casing was found in the center console.

Police later learned that Levy had been drinking alcohol at a bar before the incident, according to the criminal complaint.

Bail has been set at $20,000 and a preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 8.