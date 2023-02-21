State Police update Ten Most Wanted list

Pennsylvania State Police updated their Ten Most Wanted list to reflect new additions and remove fugitives who have been captured.

The changes reflect new additions to the list and remove fugitives who have been captured.

Three new suspects are on PSP’s Most Wanted list.

Jordan Alexander Allen is wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm, Samuel Irizarry is wanted for attempted homicide and Rakeem Markell Jones is wanted for attempted homicide.

Fugitives are selected for the list based on the severity of the crime and the availability of suspect information.

“The Pennsylvania State Police and its federal and local law enforcement partners are committed to enhancing public safety by getting dangerous fugitives off the streets,” said Major George Bivens, acting deputy commissioner of operations. “We ask anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of any wanted individual to come forward and provide a tip to law enforcement.”