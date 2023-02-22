State Police in Lykens reveal their Top 5 Most Wanted

LYKENS, Pa. — The Troop H - Lykens branch of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), which operates in Dauphin County, announced their Top 5 Most Wanted fugitives.
They are as follows:
- Troy Lynn Miller, 45, is wanted for burglary, aggravated assault, indecent exposure and numerous other offenses. He is believed to be in the Harrisburg area.
- Michael James Zerby, 42, is wanted for theft and other offenses. He has numerous active arrest warrants issued from other agencies. His whereabouts are unknown.
- Ernest Robert Vandervort, 43, is a registered sex offender who is wanted for indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor and other offenses. He is believed to be in the Sunbury area.
- Josette Nichole Hensely, 38, is wanted for theft from a motor vehicle. She has additional arrest warrants issued from other agencies. She is believed to be in the Harrisburg area.
- Corey R. Woodburn, 37, is wanted for felony retail theft, criminal trespass and other offenses. He has additional arrest warrants from other agencies and is believed to be in the Williamstown area.
Anyone with information regarding these fugitives is asked to contact the PSP at Lykens by calling 717-362-8700. Text messages can also be sent to the PSP Lykens tip line at 717-418-8280.