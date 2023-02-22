State Police in Lykens reveal their Top 5 Most Wanted

LYKENS, Pa. — The Troop H - Lykens branch of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), which operates in Dauphin County, announced their Top 5 Most Wanted fugitives.

Anyone with information regarding these fugitives is asked to contact the PSP at Lykens by calling 717-362-8700. Text messages can also be sent to the PSP Lykens tip line at 717-418-8280.