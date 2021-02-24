Pennsylvania State Police remind the public to be wary of scams in Franklin County

The statement issued this morning reminds everyone "that any legitimate company or department would not request gift cards for any payment at any time."

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police - Chambersburg issued a statement on Feb. 24 reminding the public to be cautious of money scams in Franklin County.

According to Trooper Megan Ammerman, the Chambersburg Police have already handled at least 20 theft by deceptions/ID theft cases this year, with some victims giving upwards of thousands of dollars away. Much of this money has been routed internationally.

The statement issued this morning reminds everyone "that any legitimate company or department would not request gift cards for any payment at any time."