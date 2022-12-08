Pa. physician convicted for unlawfully distributing controlled substances resulting in death

Following a three-week trial, Dr. Martin Evers, 64, was found guilty on 71 counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A Pike County doctor was found guilty on Dec. 5 for unlawfully distributing controlled substances resulting in death.

Following a three-week trial, Dr. Martin Evers, 64, was found guilty on 71 counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances. The counts involved the unlawful distribution of oxycodone, fentanyl, methadone and diazepam.

One of the counts Evers was convicted on involved the unlawful distribution of oxycodone and fentanyl that resulted in the death of a 48-year-old Monroe County woman on Feb. 11, 2019.

During the trial, evidence was presented from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) that six pharmacists refused to fill prescriptions issued by Evers.

Additionally, a Walmart Global Investigations witness reportedly testified that Walmart has issued a nationwide ban for filling all narcotic prescriptions issued by Evers. Additional testimonies included an expert on pain medicine, an expert toxicologist, a Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) officer and more.

Evers was an employee of the Bon Secours Charity Health System and practiced as a primary care physician in Milford. He was licensed in the Commonwealth and was authorized to prescribe controlled substances for legitimate medical purposes.

His medical license was suspended on Sep. 4, 2019.