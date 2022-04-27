Democratic state legislatures push for rape kit tracking system

During this month of sexual assault awareness, lawmakers say a rape kit tracking system would help bring healing and justice to sexual assault cases.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Americans across the country are observing sexual assault awareness for the month of April, and lawmakers here in the Commonwealth want members of the General Assembly to step up awareness efforts.

"We have to work every day, every month, all year, to combat this issue and to make sure that those who are able to stand up and talk about their stories, - that we amplify their voices, [and] take action to make sure that they get the justice that they need and they deserve," said Democratic State Representative Joanna McClinton, (D) Delaware & Philadelphia Counties.

"It's a person, it's a human, it's a story, it's a horrific experience and it took me eight years to ever talk about my own," said State Sen. Katie Muth of Berks, Chester, and Montgomery Counties.

Democratic State Representative Joanna McClinton of Delaware and Philadelphia counties and State Senator Katie Muth of Berks, Chester, and Montgomery counties both are pushing for legislation to establish a statewide rape kit tracking system.

They say House Bill 1848, and Senate Bill 860 would help to provide sexual assault survivors with the information they need to receive healing and justice which Donna Greco, policy director for the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape agrees with.

Greco adds evidence collection is a part of many victims' pathways towards healing and justice which gives them a sense of control and provides them with options.

"After surviving a rape or sexual assault, victims should expect to be met at the hospital by a trauma-informed medical provider such as a sexual assault nurse examiner," said Greco, "an advocate from a rape crisis center [should be] is made available to every victim to provide support and to provide them with information about what to expect after the exam which can take many hours."

Advocates stressed how invasive the rape-kit examination can be which only amplifies the mental and physical trauma of a survivor who has already been raped.

"Can you imagine enduring a sexual assault that has you questioning every aspect of your day, your thoughts, your feelings, your actions?," said LaQuisha Anthony, advocacy coordinator for Women Organized Against Rape or WOAR," One that has you questioning your very existence?"

Sarah, a sexual assault survivor says she's been looking for answers to her missing rape kit for 536 days.

She adds if a tracking system was implemented in the state, her perpetrator would be held accountable for her and for any other potential victims.

"My rape kit could have confirmed my account of the rape; two, my rape kit could have connected my perpetrator to accounts in other jurisdictions," she said, "and three, my rape kit could have connected my perpetrators to other accounts in my other jurisdictions."

Rep. McClinton reminds people sexual assault comes in a variety regardless of age and gender.