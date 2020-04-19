x
crime

Pennsylvania fugitive wanted for murder caught by police at Jacksonville Beach

While monitoring the beach for compliance with current beach rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic, officers found Mario Gatti, 30, a wanted Pennsylvania fugitive.

A wanted Pennsylvania fugitive was arrested Sunday after police found him on Jacksonville Beach during a check to ensure that everyone was complying with the new beach rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While conducting a check of the 500 block of Beach Proper South at 8:20 a.m., police found 30-year-old Mario Matthew Gatti loitering close to the dunes, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

Gatti is a wanted fugitive for a criminal homicide out of Arnold, Pennsylvania, police said. He was taken into custody and booked into the Duval County Jail as a Fugitive from Justice.

He also faces charges for giving false information to law enforcement officers in felony or missing investigation and possession of a new legend drug without a prescription.

Credit: Jacksonville Beach Police Department
