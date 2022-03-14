Former state attorney general Kane faces Scranton DUI charge

Pennsylvania’s former top state prosecutor was arrested over the weekend and is expected to be formally charged with driving under the influence.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Pennsylvania's former top state prosecutor was arrested over the weekend and is expected to be formally charged with driving under the influence, Scranton police said Monday.

Kathleen Kane, a Democrat who resigned as attorney general after being convicted of perjury in 2016, was involved in a two-vehicle crash in the city at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Scranton Police Chief Thomas Carroll said.

Police did not release details about the crash, and until charges are filed there is no paperwork with information about the investigation.

Spotlight PA reported that Carroll declined to say if Kane's blood was tested for alcohol level or why she was suspected of having been drinking.

Kane's cellphone would not accept messages Monday and she did not respond to a text message seeking comment.

Kane, 55, was the first Democrat and remains the only woman to have been elected as the state's attorney general.

While in office, she leaked grand jury documents about a civil rights leader who had been investigated to embarrass the rival prosecutor who ran the probe and declined to bring charges. Kane then lied to the grand jury investigating the leak, a jury found.