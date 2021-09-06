x
Penn State ex-president Graham Spanier reports to jail

Former Penn State president Graham Spanier has reported to jail early to begin serving his sentence.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Former Penn State president Graham Spanier has reported to jail early to begin serving his sentence in a case stemming from the Jerry Sandusky child sexual abuse scandal. 

A judge upheld Spanier’s sentence last month and ordered him to begin serving at least two months in the county jail for a single misdemeanor conviction of endangering the welfare of children. 

Spanier was supposed to report by July 9, but an inmate locator shows he's already in custody at a county jail several miles from the Penn State campus. 

Spanier was charged over his response to a 2001 report that Sandusky had been spotted showering alone with a boy in a football team locker room.

