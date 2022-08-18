x
Pedestrian struck after trying to save a dog that he struck himself, man arrested for suspicion of DUI

Foster Barner, 58, of Harrisburg, was attempting to remove a dog he hit from the roadway on Route 522 southbound in Mifflin County when he was struck by a truck.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Centre County man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of an illegal drug after hitting a Harrisburg man who was attempting to save a dog that he had hit earlier on Aug 6. 

Foster Barner, 58, of Harrisburg, was attempting to remove a dog he hit from the roadway on Route 522 southbound in Mifflin County when he was struck by a truck, police say. 

Pennsylvania State troopers responded to the scene around 8:50 p.m. after receiving a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. 

Jamie Ross, 43, of Bellefonte, the operator of the truck, gave these officers a fake name due to his having a warrant out for his arrest in a neighboring county, police also say.

After further investigation, police discovered who Ross actually was, and he was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, and giving a false name to law enforcement. 

He has since been taken to the Mifflin County Correctional Facility.

There is no word on Barner's or the dog's condition at this time. 

