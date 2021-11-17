Teenage boy left injured after hit-and-run in Franklin County

On Nov. 15, a 16-year-old boy was transported to the hospital after being struck by a passenger vehicle in Waynesboro.

According to the police report, around 9:45 p.m., authorities responded to the scene of an alleged hit-and-run at the intersection of West Fourth Street and Cleveland Avenue in Waynesboro. A passenger vehicle reportedly fled the scene westbound on Cleveland Avenue prior to the police's arrival.

On scene, police located the boy, who was not able to identify the vehicle. He was then transported to Meritus Medical Center to be treated.

No other witnesses to the incident have been located at this time, officials state.