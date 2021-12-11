Park City Center shooting suspect due in court for preliminary hearing Friday

Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez, 16, is charged with numerous crimes for allegedly opening fire at Park City Center on Oct. 17.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Oct. 22.

Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez, 16, is due in court Friday for his preliminary hearing in the Park City Center shooting case, according to Sanchez' lawyer.

Sanchez is charged with two felony counts of criminal attempted homicide, three felony counts of aggravated assault, and 52 misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, for allegedly opening fire at Park City Center on Oct. 17. He is being charged as an adult, Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams announced last month at a press conference.

Officials say four people were shot and two others were injured trying to escape.

Sanchez himself was injured that day, when an armed bystander shot Sanchez during the incident, striking him in the elbow and hand.

The investigation determined the bystander was justified in firing at Sanchez, based on his belief that he and others were in danger of death or serious bodily injury, that multiple shots had already been fired, and that Sanchez was still armed, Adams also said during the press conference.

The incident broke out due to a fight that occurred between Sanchez and several others, according to surveillance footage.

The footage shows that Elijah Deliz, 18, confronted Sanchez, which led to a physical altercation, with both subjects wrestling on the ground. Eventually, three people with Sanchez and another person with Deliz, identified as 30-year-old Sergio Vargas, also got involved in the altercation, which lasted about a minute and 15 seconds. The altercation eventually escalated to the parties shooting at each other.

Vargas, Deliz, and the actions of the other subjects allegedly involved in the altercation remain under investigation, Adams said last month.