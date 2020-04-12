'An evil person' | Parents of Chris Newsom plead against parole for woman charged in 2007 torture, killing

On Tuesday, Vanessa Coleman will face a parole board for the second time.

When Vanessa Coleman asks for her freedom Tuesday, Hugh and Mary Newsom hope she doesn't get it.

The parents of Chris Newsom plan to argue against parole for the woman convicted in the 2007 kidnapping, torture and killing of their son and his girlfriend, Channon Christian.

"She was just as guilty as the rest of the crowd and when you run with criminals you become a criminal yourself," Mary Newsom said in an interview Thursday, adding that she considers Coleman "an evil person."

In January 2007, Chris Newsom, 23, and Christian, 21, were attacked while preparing to go on a date. Over more than a decade of trials and re-trials, juries convicted a group of five people — Coleman, Lamaricus Davidson, Latalvis Cobbins, George Thomas and Eric Boyd — with crimes relating to their deaths.

In 2012, a jury convicted Coleman of facilitating first degree murder, facilitating aggravated kidnapping and three counts of facilitating rape. A judge handed down a 35-year sentence, though a Tennessee Department of Corrections spokesperson said she is due for release in 2036 when sentence credits are applied.

In 2014, Coleman's first application for parole was denied. She'll face the board of parole again Tuesday morning via videoconference from prison near Nashville.

"We believe she was left alone part of the time with Channon. And she saw Chris led out of the house. She knew what was going on. And she in her diary says she enjoyed it," Hugh Newsom said.

Coleman's diary featured prominently in her sentencing. Among its passages written after the killings were the lines "It’s a crazy world these days, but I love the fun" and "Let's talk about adventures. I've had one hell of an adventure," Hugh Newsom said.

"She could’ve called the police and I believe if she would’ve done that, Chris and Channon would still be alive or still had a chance to be alive," Mary Newsom said.

The pair are asking people in the community to voice their opposition to Coleman's parole by writing the parole board.

23-year-old Chris was a standout Halls High School baseball player. He wore number 14, loved the outdoors, fishing, golfing and Notre Dame football.