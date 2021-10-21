Parents charged with child endangerment in York County

Cullen Kellinson, 27, and Tiffany Arcq, 30, were reportedly found in a Walmart parking lot arguing while both children and guns were present.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Two parents have been charged with child endangerment after they were reportedly found arguing in a Walmart parking lot, with two children and guns nearby.

Officers were dispatched to the Walmart at 50 Newberry Parkway in Etters on Oct. 13 after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers found Cullen Kellinson, 27, and Tiffany Arcq, 30, in a flatbed pickup truck with their two children climbing in and out of the vehicle.

Two firearms and ammunition were recovered from the cab of the truck, and were in easy reach of the children, police claim.

The couple claimed they were having an argument over infidelity, according to police.

Both children were also found to be "extremely dirty," according to police. One had an overflowing diaper that had soaked her clothing. Officers also determined that the older of the two children is not enrolled in school, despite being of age to attend.

Both children were also not fed at the time of the incident and were hungry, and had numerous bug bites from living out of a camper. One child also had a rash on her leg, also according to police.

Arcq allegedly resisted arrest, resulting in one officer sustaining minor injuries to his knee.