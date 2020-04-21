Palmyra Police: Woman hid inside CVS store after closing

Samantha Byers is charged with criminal trespassing after police say she avoided employees who were closing for the night and remained inside the store

PALMYRA, Pa. — A Lebanon County woman is facing a criminal trespassing charge after Palmyra Police say she hid inside a CVS Pharmacy after it had closed for the night on Monday.

Samantha Byers is charged with criminal trespass -- entering structure in the incident, which occurred Monday night on the 700 block of East Main Street, police say.

According to police, Byers entered the store before it closed and remained inside, hiding from employees who were closing for the night.

After the store closed, she exited and walked around outside, which set off the store's alarm system, according to police.