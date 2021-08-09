Palmyra man accused of raping Lancaster County woman

Hudson Ferreria-Santos, 32, is charged with rape and related offenses stemming from a June 3 incident in East Hempfield Township, police say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County have charged a Palmyra man with raping a woman in her East Hempfield Township home earlier this summer.

Hudson Ferreria-Santos, 32, of the 200 block of Bell Road, is charged with rape by forcible compulsion, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent, aggravated indecent assault by forcible compulsion, indecent assault without consent, and indecent assault by forcible compulsion in connection to the alleged incident, which occurred June 3 at a home on Spring Valley Road, police say.

According to police, the victim came forward two days after the alleged rape occurred. She reported that she had invited friends to her home to show it off shortly after moving there. Santos, whom the victim had known for a short time, was among those invited, the victim told police.

The victim reported that Santos did not show up until 11:40 p.m., and showed signs of intoxication. He continued to drink from a large bottle of rum he had brought with him, the victim told police.

Santos then began making unwanted advances toward the victim when she showed him around, the victim reported. He then attempted to force his hand down the victim's pants, and when she continued to resist, eventually forced her onto her bed and raped her, the victim told police.

After the alleged sexual assault took place, Santos fell asleep on top of the victim, who contacted two friends to report what had happened.