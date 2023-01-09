Dauphin County police: Paid caregiver charged with neglect after leaving care-dependent man unattended in car

Joseph Munyambu allegedly left the care-dependent, wheelchair-restricted victim in the backseat of a car for over an hour while he was inside his home.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Hired caregiver arrested for neglect of non-verbal wheelchair-restricted man.

According to Middletown Borough Police, a call came in on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 9:27 a.m. alleging abuse. The witness described seeing an unattended man in the backseat of a parked car for an extended period of time.

Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Pathfinder Drive and found the victim, a 34-year-old care-dependent, non-verbal, wheelchair-restricted man wearing only a t-shirt and pants, in the backseat of a non-running car.

When police arrived, the outside temperature was about 40 degrees Fahrenheit. It was determined the victim has been left in the car for approximately and hour and this was not an isolated incident.

According to police, Joseph Munyambu was the paid caregiver of the victim. He had allegedly entered his house and left the victim alone in the car.

Munyambu has been charged with neglect of a care-dependent person, a felony due to the ongoing course of conduct.