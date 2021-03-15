Pa. woman accused of using 'deepfake' technology to harass cheerleaders

Investigators say Spone manipulated photos of three of her daughter's cheerleading rivals to make it appear that they were drinking, smoking, and were nude.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A Pennsylvania woman is accused of doctoring photos and video of girls on her daughter's cheerleading squad, according to the Associated Press.

The woman, Raffaela Spone, 50, has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of cyber harassment of a child and three additional counts of harassment.

Investigators say Spone manipulated social media photos of three of her daughter's cheerleading rivals to make it appear that they were drinking, smoking, and were nude. Spone then sent the images to the girls telling them they should "kill themselves."