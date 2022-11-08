Pa. State Police investigate hit-and-run in Lebanon County

According to Pa. State Trooper David Beohm, a young boy was riding his bike in Myerstown on Aug. 10 when he was struck by a white vehicle traveling at a slow speed.

MYERSTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred in Lebanon County on Aug. 10 around 5:30 p.m.

According to Pa. State Trooper David Beohm, a young boy was riding his bike on Hilltop Road in Myerstown when he crossed the road into the northbound lane and was struck by a white vehicle traveling at a slow speed.

After being struck, the boy road his bike to Franklin Avenue and Goodwill Street.

The child told state police that his calf hurt, but his family refused treatment as he had no visible marks.