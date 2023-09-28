Pennsylvania man arrested after threatening deputy featured on TV show

The Volusia Sheriff's Office in Florida announced that Jason Senseman was arrested in Lebanon after making several threats to a deputy who was on "On Patrol: Live".

JONESTOWN, Pa. — The Volusia Sheriff's Office in Florida announced on Wednesday that a Pennsylvania man was taken into custody after reportedly threatening a deputy who was featured on the T.V. show "On Patrol: Live".

According to the sheriff's office, Jason E. Senseman, 51, messaged the "On Patrol: Live" Facebook account and sent messages such as "I would kill Royce James," who was the Volusia deputy featured on the show.

Additionally, messages included threats such as "I am not scared of killing anyone" and "Some of your officers are worthy of death," officials stated.

The "On Patrol: Live" team notified the Volusia Sheriff's Office on Sunday, and detectives were able to make contact with Pennsylvania State Police, who were already familiar with Senseman.

When questioned by state police, Senseman reportedly stated that he sent the messages while watching the show and drinking, and no one else uses his phone or Facebook account.