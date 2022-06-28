Over $900 worth of fireworks stolen from Warwick Township gas station

The theft allegedly occurred late Saturday afternoon, according to police.

WARWICK, Pa. — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) are investigating a reported theft in Warwick Township.

The robbery occurred Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Marathon/ Hight's Gas Station located at 511 Furnace Hills Pike, according to police.

Police reports state that approximately $900 worth of fireworks were stolen. The alleged thieves used a confuse and divert scheme to steal the products.

The suspects were described as three Hispanic males who approached the gas station in a black Honda Sedan bearing a New York registration plate.

The first suspect was described at 6'4 with a skinny build and straight hair, he is estimated to be anywhere between 15-22 years old. The other two suspects were described as "non-descript." They're described as anywhere between 25-35 years old, approximately 5'8 and medium build. One of them was wearing a gold chain.

Allegedly, the suspects indicated that they wanted to purchase three large ticket items, these being a variety pack of fireworks valued at approximately $299.99 each.

One individual attempted to convince the victim that the items were only $60 each and started the checkout process at that price. The suspects then took the items and entered the vehicle with the fireworks they had not paid for.

The victim stated that he told the males not to leave, and one of the individuals indicated they would be back, however, the suspects never returned.