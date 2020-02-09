Outstanding warrants arrest leads to discovery of heroin

Englehart was found with 106 bags of heroin in his possession.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say they discovered multiple bags of heroin on a man they arrested for outstanding warrants in Columbia.

On the night of August 26, police responded to the 200 block of South 4th Street to help in the apprehension of Daniel Lee Englehart, 31, of Columbia for outstanding warrants.

During his arrest, Englehart was found to be in possession of seven bundles of heroin for a total of 106 bags, according to police.

Englehart was taken into custody and is being charged for possession with intent to distribute.