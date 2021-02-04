Harrisburg man gets life sentence for killing 16-year-old Kyan King in August 2020

Orlando Duarte pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, weapons and corruption of minors charges related to the fatal shooting of King on August 29, 2020.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Note: The video is from August 31, 2020.

A Harrisburg man will serve life in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder and firearms charges related to the August 2020 murder of Kyan King, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office.

In addition to the life sentence for his murder plea, Orlando P. Duarte was also sentenced to 12.5 to 25 consecutive years of imprisonment on the additional charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a firearm during a declared state of emergency, and corruption of minors by Judge Richard A. Lewis, who accepted the terms of a plea agreement between Duarte and prosecutors.

Duarte admitted to chasing down and killing the 16-year-old King on August 29, 2020 on the 1800 block of Forster Street.

Police said King emerged from Duarte's house naked and ran for his life.

A witness told police they were sitting on their porch on the 1700 block of North Street when King emerged from an alley. The victim was naked and claimed to have been raped by a man who was chasing him with a gun, the witness told police.

The witness attempted to get a towel from a neighbor to help King cover himself when an armed man, later identified as Duarte, came running east on North Street, spotted the victim, and began firing in his direction, the witness told police. The witness said they took cover to avoid gunfire, while the victim fled north across the street.

The witness identified Duarte from a photo lineup as the suspect seen shooting at the victim, police say.

A second witness told police they were walking from a corner store on 18th and Forster streets when they heard someone yelling for help, and later heard a gunshot. As the witness approached the 1800 block of Forster Street, they saw the victim lying on the ground. The victim yelled for help, but it was "weaker," the witness reported.

The suspect, whom the witness later identified as Duarte after being shown a photo lineup, was standing over the victim, the witness reported. As the witness looked on, Duarte allegedly shot the victim two more times in the upper body.