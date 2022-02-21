One transported to hospital following police chase in York County

A chase ensued once State Police located an allegedly stolen York City vehicle in the area of Interstate 83. The chase ended in Maryland after the vehicle crashed.

YORK, Pa. — A stolen York City vehicle led to a police chase in the area of Interstate 83 at Exit 10 in Loganville Monday morning, sending one person to a hospital, authorities say.

According to Trooper Kevin Kochka, State Police located a stolen vehicle out of York City around 7:05 a.m., traveling southbound in the area of Interstate 83 at Exit 10.

Police attempted a traffic stop, but the driver did not comply, and a chase was initiated, according to police.

The vehicle fled to Maryland, where it crashed in the area of York Road and Ridgebrook Road in Baltimore County, according to Kochka.

The driver sustained injuries in the crash and was transported to Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, officials state.