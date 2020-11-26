One taken to the hospital after shooting in York City

Police said the victim, a 23-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound.

YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting in York City that sent one person to the hospital.

On Wednesday, Nov. 25, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Pershing Avenue for a shooting. On the scene, officers found a 23-year-old with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

York City Police are investigating this incident.