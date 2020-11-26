One taken to the hospital after shooting in York City

YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting in York City that sent one person to the hospital.
On Wednesday, Nov. 25, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Pershing Avenue for a shooting. On the scene, officers found a 23-year-old with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
York City Police are investigating this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 717-324-2168, York City Police Tip Line at 717-849- 2204 or call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS.