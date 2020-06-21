One taken to hospital after late-night shooting in York City

Police say a traffic stop led to the discovery of an injured man.

YORK, Pa. — Update (12:23 p.m.): York City Police say one man was treated and later released from York Hospital after being shot last night.

The injured man was discovered when police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle and saw the 19-year-old York had a gunshot wound, according to police.

Police believe the shooting, that took place on the 500 block of West Market Street, was targeted.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department at ‪717-846-1234 or ‪717-849-2219.







Emergency dispatch says at least one person was taken to the hospital following a late-night shooting in York City.

Police were dispatched to an area near the intersection of North Hartley Street and West Clarke Avenue for a reported shooting yesterday just before midnight, dispatch says.