One person injured after shooting at store in Harrisburg

SWATARA, Pa. — One person was shot at a Dollar Tree in Swatara and transported to the hospital following a verbal altercation between a store employee and the victim on June 8.

Around 8:20 p.m., the Swatara Police Department was dispatched to the Dollar Tree on the 3000 block of Paxton Street. When officers arrived on scene, the victim had already been taken to a local hospital by a civilian.

All parties involved in the shooting have been identified and interviewed and police have determined there is no further danger to the public regarding this incident.

An investigation is ongoing.