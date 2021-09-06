One person injured after shooting at store in Harrisburg

SWATARA, Pa. — One person was shot at a Dollar Tree in Swatara and transported to the hospital following a verbal altercation between a store employee and the victim on June 8.
Around 8:20 p.m., the Swatara Police Department was dispatched to the Dollar Tree on the 3000 block of Paxton Street. When officers arrived on scene, the victim had already been taken to a local hospital by a civilian.
All parties involved in the shooting have been identified and interviewed and police have determined there is no further danger to the public regarding this incident.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact Swatara Detective Sergeant Ashley Baluh at 717-564-2550 or abaluh@swatarapolice.org.