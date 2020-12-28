One person injured in York shooting; police investigating

An 18-year-old male was found suffering from multiple injuries caused by gunfire on the 600 block of S. Pershing Ave. Monday afternoon, police say.

YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday afternoon in York.

The incident occurred around 1:26 p.m. on the 600 block of S. Pershing Ave., according to York City Police.

Responding officers discovered an 18-year-old male victim suffering from multiple injuries caused by gunfire, police say. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

At least one vehicle was struck by gunfire, according to witnesses at the scene.