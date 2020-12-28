One person injured in York shooting; police investigating

YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday afternoon in York.
The incident occurred around 1:26 p.m. on the 600 block of S. Pershing Ave., according to York City Police.
Responding officers discovered an 18-year-old male victim suffering from multiple injuries caused by gunfire, police say. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
At least one vehicle was struck by gunfire, according to witnesses at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact York City Police.