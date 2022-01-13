One man transported to the hospital following shooting in York, police investigating

A 20-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound on the 500 block of Maryland Avenue in York earlier this morning and transported to the hospital.

YORK, Pa. — One man was transported to the hospital following a shooting earlier this morning in York.

Police responded to the area near the M&M Lounge on the 500 block of Maryland Avenue in York just after 2 a.m. for a report of a shooting, according to authorities.

Once on the scene, officers discovered a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle, officials state.

This incident is currently under investigation.