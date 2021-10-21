One man injured after Oct. 10 Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police say one man is injured after a shooting on Oct. 10.
Police say they responded to the 1500 block of South Cameron Street of Harrisburg around 5:30 p.m. for a reported shooting when they found a man with gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to a local hospital for advanced medical care.
According to police, the shooter was a young man with long brown or black curly hair, driving a 2010 to 2016 silver Cadillac SRX.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 717-558-6900.