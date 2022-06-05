One man injured in Dauphin County shooting

Police continue to investigate this incident but say there is no threat to the public.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Swatara Township Police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Police say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds after responding to a call on the 1100 block of Amber Lane just before 3 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

According to officials, the suspects involved in this shooting have been identified and detained.

