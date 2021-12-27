One man dead after shooting Sunday night in Harrisburg

The victim was found on the 500 block of Emerald Street by officers responding to a shots-fired call. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Harrisburg Police say.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Brensinger and Clover alleys, according to Harrisburg Police.

Officers responding to a shots-fired call found a male victim on the 500 block of Emerald Street, near where the shots originated from. The man was suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Police have not yet released the victim's identity.