One man arrested, others sought in North York shootout

Josiah Wilson, 20, told officers that a disagreement had started because the unknown gunman had been harassing his sister.

YORK, Pa. — Josiah Wilson, 20, has been charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and several other charges following a shootout in North York on May 14.

At approximately 12:40 p.m., the Northern York County Regional Police Department investigated a report of gunfire on the 500 block of North George Street. Witnesses reportedly heard over 10 gunshots.

Police say that one gunman had been shooting from a blue Ford Fusion prior to their arrival. He was aiming for Wilson who was standing on a lawn of a home nearby. The Ford was hit with at least one round of ammunition as there was broken glass left on the scene as the gunman fled south, also according to police.

Wilson ran east from the scene, but was located by police behind Smalls Athletic Field shortly after. Wilson told the officers that a disagreement had started because the gunman in the Ford Fusion had been harassing his sister. He would not tell police the identity of the other gunman.

Wilson's weapon was also located -- a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun -- in the weeds behind the athletic field where he was found. Shell casings from the gun were found at the scene of the shootout.

Surveillance video showed officers that the Ford Fusion had been sitting on First Avenue at North George Street when Wilson had spoken to the driver before coming around to the passenger side door and brandishing his weapon. Failing to open the door, Wilson walked away from the Ford, and the unknown gunman began firing at Wilson. He responded with shots of his own.

Wilson was taken to York County Booking Center where he was arraigned on firearms, drugs, and assault charges. His bail was set at $50,000.

Police are actively attempting to identify the unknown gunman.