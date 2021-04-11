One injured in York shooting

The victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, police said.

YORK, Pa. — An 18-year-old man was injured on Friday night in a shooting, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and is in stable condition, according to police.

On Friday, around 7:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Carlisle Avenue for a reported shooting. While at the scene, they were informed that a shooting victim had arrived at the hospital.

York City Police continue to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip at www.yorkcitypolice.com, emailing D1C Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org, calling the York City Police Tip Line at ‪717-849-2204, the York City Police Department at ‪717-846-1234 or ‪717-849-2219.