Crime

Man flown to the hospital after shooting in Adams County

Officials say police were dispatched to the incident on the 600 block of Linden Avenue just before 4:40 p.m. on Thursday.
Credit: FOX43

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Adams County.

Officials say police were dispatched to the incident on the 600 block of Linden Avenue in Conewago Township just before 4:40 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say the victim was flown to a local hospital, though they didn't confirm the extent of his injuries.

Officials haven't released the name of the victim or the details leading up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

