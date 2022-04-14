Man flown to the hospital after shooting in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Adams County.
Officials say police were dispatched to the incident on the 600 block of Linden Avenue in Conewago Township just before 4:40 p.m. on Thursday.
Police say the victim was flown to a local hospital, though they didn't confirm the extent of his injuries.
Officials haven't released the name of the victim or the details leading up to the shooting.
