One injured in York City shooting

Police continue to investigate this incident.

YORK, Pa. — Police say one person was injured in a late-night shooting on Saturday in York City.

Officers were dispatched to the area of St. Paul Street and Park Place around 11:38 p.m. for reported shots fired.

A short time later a 25-year-old man was dropped off at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police say.

This incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact York City Police Detective Travis Sowers at tsowers@yorkcity.org or call the police department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.