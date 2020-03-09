One injured in hit-and-run in Glen Rock

The pedestrian was left in critical condition. Their current condition is unknown.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking for the public's help in their investigation of a hit-and-run that left one person seriously injured.

On Monday, August 17, at around 1:00 a.m., a pedestrian walking in the 100 block of Church Street was struck by a vehicle traveling from Seven Valley's Road, police say.

The pedestrian was left in critical condition. Their current condition is unknown.

The vehicle is a minivan or station wagon, white or light in color. Police say the passenger side windshield wiper was broken off and the passenger side of the vehicle and/or the windshield is likely damaged.