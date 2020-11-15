One injured in early Sunday morning shooting in Harrisburg

The victim told police he'd been shot at a party.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A man was injured in Harrisburg early Sunday morning after a shooting, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the scene on the 1400 block of State Street around 1 a.m. and found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim told police he had been at a party when he heard a gunshot and then realized he had been shot, according to the police release.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.