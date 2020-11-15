One injured in early Sunday morning shooting in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A man was injured in Harrisburg early Sunday morning after a shooting, police said.
Officers were dispatched to the scene on the 1400 block of State Street around 1 a.m. and found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The victim told police he had been at a party when he heard a gunshot and then realized he had been shot, according to the police release.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
Anyone with information or any witness is asked to call Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.