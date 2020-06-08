Physical attack causes critical property damage at York City Hall; one in custody

One person is in custody after an attack to the city's IT infrasturcture causes critical physical damage

YORK, Pa. — One person is in custody after a physical attack on York City's Information Technology infrastructure Wednesday evening according to York City spokesperson.

Emergency dispatchers say crews were called to City Hall in the 100 block of South George Street around 9 p.m. on Wednesday

According to a press release, it appears someone breached security systems at City Hall and caused signifant and critical physical property damage to the city's Information Technology infrastructure.

One person was taken into custody at the scene by York City police. This person was also arrested in another jurisdiction earlier on Wednesday for an unrelated issue.

City Hall is closed until further notice.

As of 11:30 p.m., all city landlines are down and access to files and services are limited.

All emergency and critical operations like police, fire and the wastewater treatment plan are operational.