Call came in around 5:45 p.m. Monday for reports of mulitple shots fired in teh area of 16th and Hunter Streets.

At least one person is hurt after a shooting in Harrisburg.

Police were called to the area of 16th and Hunter Streets around 5:45 p.m. for reports of multiple shots fired.

One man was taken to the hospital for his injuries,polcie say another person may have been injured as well.

The conditions of the victims have not been released at this time.

Anyone with informatino is asked to contact Harrisburg Police.

Man injured in a Harrisburg shooting on 16th and Hunter Sts. One other person was possibly shot and injured, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Harrisburg Police. pic.twitter.com/ROKV5uFANS — Harri Leigh (@Harri_Leigh) July 14, 2020