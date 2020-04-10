One dead, one arrested in Lancaster City shooting

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later.

LANCASTER, Pa. — One man died and another was arrested after a shooting on Saturday night in Lancaster City police said.

On Saturday night, around 9:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the 600 block of High Street for a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene they found a man with a single gunshot wound in the chest.

Lancaster man Josean Martinez, 40, was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to witnesses at the scene, there was an argument between Martinez and two men. One of the men took out a gun, a shot was fired and Martinez was struck, witnesses said. Both of the men were still at the scene when police arrived and one of them was taken to the police station for questioning according to police.

Geraldo Rosario, 57, was charged with criminal homicide for the death of Martinez. He is being held at the police station for processing and arraignment.

Officials are still investigating the crime and the circumstances that led to it.