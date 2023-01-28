A man has died and a woman and her 2-year-old are in critical condition following the city's latest mass shooting Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

BALTIMORE, Maryland — A man is dead and four others are injured after a shooting and crash in Baltimore, Maryland Saturday evening.

Around 6:39 p.m., officers responded to the scene at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street for reports of multiple gunshots fired.

Investigators say one man was shot in the arm and is in stable condition.

Another man was shot and pronounced dead from his injuries later at the hospital.

Police claim a woman, who was driving down the street with two children in her car, is now in critical condition and suffering from a gunshot wound after being shot. A 2-year-old in the car is in critical, but stable condition.

Detectives say the woman drove down the street and crashed into a pole after being shot. A 6-year-old in her vehicle was injured in the subsequent car crash.

Commissioner Harrison and PIO are on scene of a shooting with multiple victims near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street. Media staging area will be at the intersection of Laurens Street and Brunt Street. — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) January 29, 2023

This is all the information provided at this time.

Anyone with more information on the shooting is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Stay with WUSA9 as we follow this incident and provide updates.