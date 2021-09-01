One dead after being struck by vehicle in Susquehanna Township; police seeking information

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — One person was found dead after being struck by a vehicle in the early hours of Saturday morning in Susquehanna Township, police said.
On Jan. 9, police received a call about a person standing near the highway on I-81 northbound near exit 69 to Progress Avenue
When officers arrived at the scene they found a deceased unidentified person lying in the road, apparently having been struck by a vehicle, police said.
No vehicles were located in the area at the time.
There is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police, Harrisburg station, at 717-671-7500.