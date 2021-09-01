One dead after being struck by vehicle in Susquehanna Township; police seeking information

In the early hours of Saturday morning, police received a report of a person standing near the highway on I-81 northbound.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — One person was found dead after being struck by a vehicle in the early hours of Saturday morning in Susquehanna Township, police said.

On Jan. 9, police received a call about a person standing near the highway on I-81 northbound near exit 69 to Progress Avenue

When officers arrived at the scene they found a deceased unidentified person lying in the road, apparently having been struck by a vehicle, police said.

No vehicles were located in the area at the time.

There is an ongoing investigation.