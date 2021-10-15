On duty USPS letter carrier shot while delivering letters in NE

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward with information connecting to a shooting of one of their Untied States Postal Service (USPS) letter carriers in Northeast.
According to USPS, the shooting happened around 8 pm on Thursday, October 7 in Ft. Totten Park near the 600 block of Gallatin Street NE, Washington, D.C.
Michael Martel Public Information officer for USPS says that the "Carrier is recovering after the incident with non-life-threatening injuries." He also stated that the letter carrier was on duty making deliveries in the area at the time of the shooting.
Per the Postal Service press release an assault of a USPS employee is punishable under Title 18 of United States Code, Section 111 (a)(1), by up to 20 years in federal prison and/or significant fines.
The Postal Inspectors office says that the suspect is described as a Black male. He was wearing a hoodie and green Nike shoes. The suspect drove a small light-colored sedan, possibly a Nissan Sentra. The car is reportedly missing the passenger front hub cap and both driver-side hub caps. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.
TAKE NO ACTION TO APPREHEND THIS PERSON YOURSELF
If you have any information about this incident, please contact U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “law enforcement”) Reference case number 3531449. All information will be kept strictly confidential.
