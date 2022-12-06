Pa. state trooper charged with DUI while working shift

According to PSP, Austin J. Burney was found under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 27.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Tuesday, Dec. 6., Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the filing of DUI charges against a trooper.

Austin J. Burney, assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, roadways laned for traffic and driving on the right side of the roadway, PSP said.

Burney enlisted in the PSP in February 2021 and graduated in August of the same year.