Official at York-based charter school accused of embezzling more than $61,000

Eliseo Sierra, operations manager at Lincoln Charter School, has made a tentative deal to plead guilty and make restitution, court documents say

YORK, Pa. — The operations manager of a charter school in York has been accused of stealing more than $61,000 from the school's coffers and is now facing federal charges, according to court documents.

Eliseo Sierra, 43, a top official at the Lincoln Charter School, has already made a tentative agreement to plead guilty to charges of federal program theft and to repay $61,337 in restitution in exchange for a probationary sentence recommendation from prosecutors, U.S. Middle District Court documents show.

Sierra allegedly stole money the school received from the U.S. Department of Education in 2014.

The plea agreement will not become official until it is approved by Judge Jennifer P. Wilson, court documents say.