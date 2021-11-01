Officer shoots armed man who disobeyed police orders in Dauphin County

On Oct. 31, state police were dispatched to West Hanover Township for a domestic incident. An armed man approached an officer and was shot and killed.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A report of a domestic related incident in West Hanover Township resulted in an officer shooting and killing an armed man, police say.

On Oct. 31 around 5:10 p.m., state police were dispatched to Gilberg Lane in West Hanover Township, Dauphin County for a report of a domestic incident, authorities report.

According to the police report, officials arrived on scene to find an armed man acting erratic. The man was identified as Glenn Custer, 59, of Harrisburg.

Police say Custer refused multiple commands from state troopers to drop the knife and proceeded to flee towards several occupied residences.

Custer continued to disobey officer commands to drop his weapon and walked towards the residence of the original domestic disturbance incident. He approached one of the responding troopers and was shot and killed, authorities report.